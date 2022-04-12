Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.57

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $12.28, with a volume of 347319222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VERU. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veru presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Veru alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $983.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.49.

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Veru by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veru by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.