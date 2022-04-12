Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) will announce $1.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Vertiv posted sales of $1.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

In other news, VP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $185,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick R. Johnson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,187,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Vertiv by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,273,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,715,000 after buying an additional 1,212,611 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,295,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 1,258.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 859,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,458,000 after buying an additional 796,053 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.37. 4,140,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,945,285. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

