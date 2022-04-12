Verso Token (VSO) Price Tops $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Verso Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso Token has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00044448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,011.63 or 0.07501781 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,970.32 or 0.99563594 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso Token

