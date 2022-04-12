Versarien (LON:VRS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.57

Versarien plc (LON:VRS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.57 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 17 ($0.22). Versarien shares last traded at GBX 18.36 ($0.24), with a volume of 456,880 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Versarien in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on the stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 22.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.65 million and a PE ratio of -5.10.

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

