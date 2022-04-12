Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 57,809 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,589,886 shares.The stock last traded at $21.34 and had previously closed at $20.74.

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.59.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VET. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

