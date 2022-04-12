Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 57,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,589,886 shares.The stock last traded at $21.34 and had previously closed at $20.74.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.53.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.42. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 55.40% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 3.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

