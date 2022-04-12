Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,344 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,351,755 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,585,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg bought 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

