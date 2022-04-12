VeriCoin (VRC) Price Hits $0.0060

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 41.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $208,644.10 and approximately $56.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 155.7% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,756.47 or 0.99831738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00060449 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00023859 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001953 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000718 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 34,928,153 coins. The official message board for VeriCoin is www.vericoinforums.com . The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “VRC was designed to reduce the PoW phase and enter PoST phase quickly. With a steady block reward and block time of sixty seconds, the PoW phase finished after the first few weeks of launch – 10/05/2014. The PoST interest rate is dynamic and depends on how much the coin is held and staked in the PoST. The dynamic interest rate is pegged at a sensible level of between 0-3% roughly. The PoST interest is gained through transaction fees which are also distributed to the Vericoin fund – to aid in development and promotion of the currency. There was no premine. “

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

