Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.26). Veracyte reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.68). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 34.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

VCYT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on Veracyte from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.32. The stock had a trading volume of 545,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,702. Veracyte has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $57.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Veracyte news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 23,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $577,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,222,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Veracyte by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,531,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Veracyte by 6.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,591,000 after buying an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Veracyte by 84.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,471,000 after buying an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Veracyte by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,114,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,499,000 after buying an additional 181,381 shares in the last quarter.

About Veracyte (Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.