Venus Price Reaches $9.95 on Major Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Venus has traded down 26% against the dollar. One Venus coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.95 or 0.00024680 BTC on major exchanges. Venus has a total market capitalization of $121.11 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,373.79 or 1.00129385 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00061632 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001995 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00008378 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,960,733 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

