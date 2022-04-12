Veil (VEIL) Market Cap Hits $1.63 Million

Veil (VEIL) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Veil has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $694.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded up 88.3% against the US dollar. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,654.16 or 0.99986285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00060755 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.87 or 0.00254337 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00117131 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $118.64 or 0.00299137 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012003 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.33 or 0.00134457 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004430 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001372 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Veil is veil-project.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

