Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,731 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,728,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,067,000 after buying an additional 469,503 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after buying an additional 372,174 shares in the last quarter.

BSV stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.57. 142,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,497,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.26. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.24 and a one year high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

