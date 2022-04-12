Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $1,018,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 267,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 7,229 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $639,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 752,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,416,000 after acquiring an additional 29,775 shares during the period.

VEA stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.69. 1,670,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,646,668. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.92 and a 52-week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.91.

