Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Increased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,693,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,917,000 after purchasing an additional 909,880 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,356,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,982,000 after acquiring an additional 128,195 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,158,000 after purchasing an additional 66,493 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,728,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,883.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 647,081 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $91.27 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.41. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.