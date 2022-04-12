Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 453,158 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,868,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 150.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,161,000 after buying an additional 119,062 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 342.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 126,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,219,000 after buying an additional 98,271 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,247,000 after buying an additional 77,172 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,391. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.37. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $150.13 and a 1-year high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

