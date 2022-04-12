Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Down 4.8%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.72 and last traded at $32.72. 209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.37.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valneva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Valneva from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Valneva in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Valneva in the 4th quarter valued at $3,369,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focused on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; and DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium.

