Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Trading Up 5.7%

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 53,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.14.
Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:VLN)
Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.
