Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) Trading Up 5.7%

Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN – Get Rating) was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.34. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 53,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLN shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Valens Semiconductor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valens Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valens Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Valens Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 645,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. 45.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valens Semiconductor Company Profile (NYSE:VLN)

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

