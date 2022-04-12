Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 2,292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 512,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.50.

Several brokerages have commented on UTZ. Bank of America assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens lowered shares of Utz Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $300.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.77%.

In other Utz Brands news, CFO Ajay Kataria purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.79 per share, for a total transaction of $96,530.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dylan Lissette acquired 7,374 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.77 per share, for a total transaction of $101,539.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,399 shares of company stock worth $666,617 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 1,990.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Utz Brands by 80.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 971,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 431,933 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Utz Brands by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 74,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,695,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ)

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

