Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Uranium Royalty Corp. (OTCMKTS:URCCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 42,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 100,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01.
About Uranium Royalty (OTCMKTS:URCCF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Uranium Royalty (URCCF)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.