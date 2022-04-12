UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Given New €39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($40.22) to €39.00 ($42.39) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
OTCMKTS:UPMKY opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.45. UPM-Kymmene has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $40.64.
