UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) Given New €39.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from €37.00 ($40.22) to €39.00 ($42.39) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:UPMKY opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.45. UPM-Kymmene has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $40.64.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries.

