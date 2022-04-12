UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Short Interest Update

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

UOLGY traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07. UOL Group has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $24.63.

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in the property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, office towers and shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL names in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

