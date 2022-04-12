UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.38 per share for the quarter. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY22 guidance at $21.10-21.60 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect UnitedHealth Group to post $22 EPS for the current fiscal year and $25 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:UNH opened at $537.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $374.03 and a 52-week high of $548.97. The firm has a market cap of $505.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $494.41 and its 200 day moving average is $468.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.96.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total transaction of $1,526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total value of $2,044,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $439,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 934 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

