UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,014 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 1.4% of Dohj LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Dohj LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.96.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $533.71. 3,346,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $494.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.66. The firm has a market cap of $502.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $374.33 and a 1 year high of $548.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.08%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

