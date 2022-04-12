Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS) Insider Michael Curt Scholz Acquires 95,000 Shares of Stock

Uniserve Communications Co. (CVE:USS – Get Rating) insider Michael Curt Scholz bought 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,858,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$276,507.15.

Michael Curt Scholz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Michael Curt Scholz bought 16,500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,475.00.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Michael Curt Scholz bought 33,500 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,192.50.

On Monday, January 24th, Michael Curt Scholz acquired 45,000 shares of Uniserve Communications stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$7,101.00.

Uniserve Communications stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$13.25 million and a PE ratio of 13.75. Uniserve Communications Co. has a 1-year low of C$0.05 and a 1-year high of C$0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.17.

Uniserve Communications Corporation provides Internet access, telecommunications, and commercial IT consulting services to residential, and small business and enterprise customers primarily in British Columbia and Alberta. It offers fiber, internet, long-distance and digital telephone plans, and digital TV services.

