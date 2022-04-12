Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $276.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $276.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.73.

NYSE UNP opened at $243.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $152.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.18. Union Pacific has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.74.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after buying an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after buying an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after buying an additional 1,784,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after buying an additional 984,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

