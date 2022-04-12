UBS Group Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €109.00 Price Target

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €109.00 ($118.48) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($115.22) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($108.70) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($130.43) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Puma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €109.56 ($119.09).

ETR PUM traded down €3.14 ($3.41) on Tuesday, hitting €72.30 ($78.59). 402,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is €80.62 and its 200 day moving average is €95.17. Puma has a 52 week low of €62.38 ($67.80) and a 52 week high of €115.40 ($125.43). The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion and a PE ratio of 34.93.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

