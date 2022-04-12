Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.71

Shares of Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 452 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.59.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
About Ube Industries (OTCMKTS:UBEOY)
