U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Holdings Raised by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.64.

USB opened at $51.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $76.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day moving average of $58.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

