Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $538.46.
A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.
TYL stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $418.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,935. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55.
In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
