Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $538.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

TYL stock traded up $4.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $418.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,935. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $435.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $480.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.42 and a beta of 0.78. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

