Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $350.52.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twilio from $550.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.33. 98,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,056,829. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.43 and a quick ratio of 8.43. Twilio has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $412.68.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 33.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.80) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post -3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,215 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $675,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $208,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,788,559. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greycroft LP bought a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

