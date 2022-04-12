Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) Short Interest Update

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the March 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 136,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 811.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 195,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 173,742 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THCA traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $10.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.54. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $13.77.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

