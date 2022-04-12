Truist Financial Lowers Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Price Target to $126.00

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $143.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Arrow Electronics’ Q1 2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

ARW has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Arrow Electronics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $109.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $122.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. Arrow Electronics has a one year low of $107.11 and a one year high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,053,449 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,129,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $420,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63,082 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,033,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,247,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,930,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,090,000 after acquiring an additional 228,949 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,908,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,521,000 after acquiring an additional 99,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,678,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,808,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

