Truist Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.09. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.23 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.41.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $171.94 on Monday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $161.04 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The company has a market capitalization of $158.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

