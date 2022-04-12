Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 135 ($1.76) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EBOX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.45) price target on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.69) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Tritax EuroBox from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of LON EBOX opened at GBX 104.20 ($1.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a current ratio of 15.67 and a quick ratio of 15.12. The company has a market cap of £440.48 million and a P/E ratio of 531.63. Tritax EuroBox has a 1 year low of GBX 94.10 ($1.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 108.95.

In other news, insider Robert Orr acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £49,440 ($64,425.33).

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

