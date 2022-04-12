Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 3,160.63% and a negative net margin of 7.42%.

Shares of TRIB opened at $1.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. Trinity Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRIB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments.

