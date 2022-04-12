TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.19. TreeHouse Foods shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 539,430 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on THS. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -152.82, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.33.

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 51.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 24,696 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 52,388 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.7% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 63,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the third quarter worth $592,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

