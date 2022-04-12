Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.06) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 58.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TPK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Travis Perkins from GBX 2,105 ($27.43) to GBX 1,961 ($25.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.37) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,545 ($20.13) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,871.77 ($24.39).

TPK stock opened at GBX 1,263 ($16.46) on Tuesday. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of GBX 1,211 ($15.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,839.60 ($23.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.70 billion and a PE ratio of 10.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,347.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,485.95.

In related news, insider Jasmine Whitbread bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,426 ($18.58) per share, with a total value of £30,273.98 ($39,450.07). Also, insider Alan Williams sold 18,569 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($16.73), for a total value of £238,425.96 ($310,693.20). Insiders have bought a total of 2,145 shares of company stock worth $3,056,870 in the last three months.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

