TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.31.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU stock opened at $94.52 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 44.73%. The firm had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,515 shares of company stock valued at $583,714. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,194,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,689,000 after purchasing an additional 70,318 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 206,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 442,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,491,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $789,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 342,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.