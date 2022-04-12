TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock traded down $7.29 on Monday, hitting $633.53. 176,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,265. The firm has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $648.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $635.31. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $552.72 and a 1 year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,313,045 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.