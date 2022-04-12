Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

TRNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of Transcat stock opened at $78.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.84 million, a P/E ratio of 51.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.78. Transcat has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.20.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.17 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.62 per share, with a total value of $99,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $386,634.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRNS. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Transcat by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,521 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Transcat by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 30.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Transcat by 140.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

