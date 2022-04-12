TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TACT. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $7.44 on Tuesday. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $17.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $73.58 million, a P/E ratio of -15.83 and a beta of 1.93.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 22.43%. The business had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc acquired 7,622 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.66 per share, with a total value of $66,006.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 83,338 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 391,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 71,187 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 264,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,683,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies (Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

See Also

