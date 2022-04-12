Tranchess Reaches One Day Volume of $20.36 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Tranchess has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Tranchess has a total market cap of $57.90 million and approximately $20.36 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001974 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tranchess Coin Profile

Tranchess (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,941,292 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

