TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 27.50 and last traded at 27.62. 403,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 710,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at 28.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPG. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is 29.63.

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported 0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.42 by 0.14. The company had revenue of 1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 259.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

