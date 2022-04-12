TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 27.50 and last traded at 27.62. 403,617 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 710,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at 28.61.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPG. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TPG from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TPG from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TPG from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is 29.63.
TPG Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPG)
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
