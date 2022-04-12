Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TD. Scotiabank upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.48.

NYSE:TD opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $62.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

