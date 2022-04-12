Toople (LON:TOOP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Toople Plc (LON:TOOP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 3000000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,571.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.
