TokenPay (TPAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $663,320.59

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, TokenPay has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. TokenPay has a total market capitalization of $663,320.59 and approximately $75,724.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,654.16 or 0.99986285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00060755 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00023871 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay . TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . TokenPay’s official website is www.tokenpay.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

Buying and Selling TokenPay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars.

