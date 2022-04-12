Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

TWI stock opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.80. Titan International has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48. The firm has a market cap of $821.46 million, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.55.

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Titan International had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The business had revenue of $487.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Titan International will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $562,991.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Titan International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,341,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,418,000 after buying an additional 258,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,625,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 730,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 24,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 423.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 568,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 460,214 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

