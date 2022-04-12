tinyBuild’s (TBLD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on tinyBuild from GBX 325 ($4.24) to GBX 250 ($3.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

LON TBLD opened at GBX 191 ($2.49) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 170.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 195.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £387.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.69. tinyBuild has a 52 week low of GBX 143 ($1.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 304 ($3.96).

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development and publishing of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company also organizes gaming events. tinyBuild, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

