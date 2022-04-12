Tikvah Management Llc Buys 45,199 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 45,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.30 per share, for a total transaction of $375,151.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, with a total value of $61,837.34.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc acquired 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.13 per share, with a total value of $547,591.13.

CMPO stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.32. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

CMPO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $1,404,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $10,905,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $4,105,000.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

