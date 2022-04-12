THEKEY Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (TKY)

THEKEY (TKY) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 27% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $987,609.22 and $33,251.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded 49.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.